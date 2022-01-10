NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ Leadership Academy, a postgraduate program for educators looking to take the next step in their careers, has scheduled a series of virtual information sessions in February and March for prospective students
The sessions are scheduled to take place on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m., on Feb. 8 at 4 p.m., on March 22 at 6:30 p.m. and March 24 at 4 p.m. Leadership Academy faculty and administrators will be available to answer questions about the program and application process. Applications for the next session of the academy are being accepted through April 30.
Founded in 1997 and sanctioned by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary Education, MCLA’s Leadership Academy is designed for educators who seek to advance professionally while working.
Applications/information: https://www.mcla.edu/academics/graduate/leadership-academy/index.php or email leadershipacademy@mcla.edu.