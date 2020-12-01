NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ Leadership Academy will hold virtual information sessions at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 7 p.m. Jan. 26.
Aspiring school leaders interested in pursuing their administrator licensure or Certificate in Advanced Graduate Study in educational leadership are invited to join MCLA’s Leadership Academy director and a panel of alumni for a discussion about the program and application process.
Prospective students will be able to discuss school leadership, receive an overview of the program leading to administrator licensure with or without CAGS, and the application process.
The academy is accepting applications for 2021. Information is available at mcla.edu.