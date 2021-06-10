PITTSFIELD — The Dulye Leadership Experience will hold two free professional development training sessions this month.
“How Getting Active Can Affect Your Mental Drive” will take place at 7 a.m. June 18. Elite national rower and entrepreneur Frank Fuentes will share techniques to improve mental and physical fitness as well as to achieve quality relaxation. Advance registration is required. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dle-breakfast-club-how-getting-active-can-affect-your-mental-drive-registration-157670387373.
“How Are We Making the Still-Changing Workplace Work” will take place at noon June 25. Professionals from diverse organization will speak about how and where to carve out your workspace in the evolving workplace. Advance registration is required. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dle-culture-chat-how-we-are-making-the-still-changing-workplace-work-registration-157667771549/.
Information: Nicole Laureyns at nicole@dulye.com.