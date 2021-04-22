PITTSFIELD — The Dulye Leadership Experience will present a workshop on public speaking titled “Nix the Verbal Tic and Become a Better Public Speaker" at 5:15 p.m. on April 28. It will be led by Ana Bahrani and Sakshem Manchanda, the vice president of membership and vice president of education, respectively, of the Talking Toasters Club of Toastmasters International.
The workshop will be customized to address attendees’ speaking challenges. When registering in advance, attendees can indicate a phobia they want to overcome.
Tickets are $5 for DLE community members and alumni with a special promo code; and $10 for non-members. Links for DLE programming are shared with attendees after they register through Eventbrite.
RSVP link: https://bit.ly/3azfru5. Information: Nicole Laureyns, nicole@dulye.com.