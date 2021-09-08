PITTSFIELD — The Dulye Leadership Experience is holding three, free interactive professional development programs this month.
“Preparing for the Promotion: Practical Tips for Moving Up”, a DLE Culture Chat, will take place at noon Sept. 17. DLE alum Jesse Noll, the associate director of content and experiences at Wavemaker, will be the presenter.
“The Healing Power of Compliments”, a DLE Breakfast Club session, will take place at 7 a.m. Sept. 24.
A DLE Ownership Workshop will take place at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 29. Attorney and author Beverly Williams will be the presenter. Tips on how to navigate, network and negotiate the employment environment will be discussed. Information: www.dle.dulye.com.