BENNINGTON, Vt. — Doctor Nosa Aigbe Lebarty has joined the hospital medicine department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Medical Group.
Lebarty holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the City University of New York's Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. He went on to earn his medical degree at the Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland in 2008.
He completed the Ellis Family Medicine Residency Program and is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Lebarty is the co-owner of CentralMed Urgent Care in Albany, N.Y., and has worked as the medical director of hospital medicine and the chief of medicine at Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville, N.Y.
He also is the president and founder of Project Health Africa, a nonprofit organization that seeks to increase access to quality health care in Africa.