LEE — Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $64,500 to eight Berkshire area organizations in its second round of 2021 community grant awards. The individual awards range from $2,000 to $12,500 and will be used to support each organization’s local programming.
The grant recipients include: Berkshire Bounty; Berkshire County Historical Society; Berkshire South Regional Community Center; Elizabeth Freeman Center, Inc.; Flying Cloud Institute; Music in Common; New Stage Performing Arts Center Inc.; and Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires.
To be considered for grant awards, applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on funding organizations that work to bridge income and opportunity gaps in our region. Applicants may submit only one application in a 12-month period. Sept 1 Is the next funding deadline. Applications/information: https://www.leebank.com/community-impact/donations-sponsorships.html.