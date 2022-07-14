LEE — Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $70,700 to 13 Berkshire-area organizations in its second round of 2022 community funding. Recipients were awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $12,500 to support their local programming. Included in the awards are a series of Arts Access Grants for arts and culture organizations to expand access to programming for underserved audiences.
The organizations that received funding include: Berkshire Black Economic Council; Berkshire South Regional Community Center; Berkshire Bounty; Community Health Programs; Construct Inc.; Elizabeth Freeman Center; Flying Cloud Institute; Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont; Link to Libraries; and South Community Food Pantry.
Art Access Grants of $1,000 each were awarded to Berkshire Theatre Group, Bodysonnet and Norman Rockwell Museum.
The deadline for the next round of 2022 foundation funding is Sept. 1. Applicants are only eligible for funding once in a 12-month period. The application and more information can be found on the Community Impact section of Lee Bank's website at https://www.leebank.com/community-impact/donations-sponsorships.html.