LEE — Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $83,750 to 12 Berkshire area organizations and an additional grant to Pittsfield Public Schools in its first round of 2022 community funding.
Recipients were awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $16,000 to support their local programming. Included in the awards are a series of Arts Access Grants for arts and culture organizations to expand access to programming for underserved audiences.
Th grant recipients included: Berkshire Center for Justice, Berkshire Community Diaper Project, Berkshire Concert Choir, Berkshire County Arc, Berkshire Historical Society, Berkshire Family YMCA, Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, Community Access to the Arts, Great Barrington Public Theater, Greenagers, Roots Rising, and The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Arts Access Grants of $1,000 each were awarded to Berkshire Concert Choir, Berkshire Historical Society, and Great Barrington Public Theater. Additionally, Lee Bank Foundation announced a $16,000 grant to the Pittsfield Public Schools — $1,000 for each school serving children and adults in Pittsfield, to coincide with the groundbreaking of the new Lee Bank branch on South Street.