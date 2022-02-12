LEE — Charles Bashara, of Pittsfield, has been named chief financial officer at Lee Bank. He succeeds Trad Campbell, who had joined Lee Bank in 1994.
Bashara, a Berkshire County native, most recently served as vice president of profitability at Berkshire Bank, where he also held positions as a senior financial analyst and treasury specialist. His previous work included financial management positions at Crane Currency in Dalton and General Dynamics Mission Systems in Pittsfield.
Since 2017, he has held the professional designation as a chartered financial analyst.
Bashara, a graduate of Taconic High School in Pittsfield, walked on to his college baseball team, then signed a professional contract with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2010. He played at three levels within the Brewers' minor league system, as a starting and relief pitcher.
His professional career was highlighted by playing on a team that won the 2010 Arizona Summer League Championship and becoming an All-Star selection.
Bashara holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Northeastern University, which included a co-op internship with MFS Investment Management.