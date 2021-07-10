LEE — Matthew R. Freitag has been named vice president/financial wellness at Lee Bank. He will work with customers to assist them in achieving better financial stability and devising personalized financial plans, regardless of income.
Freitag most recently served as a senior client advisor at RINET Co. LLC in Boston.
The native of Cheshire who lives in Lenox holds a master’s degree in personal financial planning and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University.
He will be based at Marble House in Lee but is available to meet with customers at any Lee Bank branch in Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox and Pittsfield, by appointment. He also will collaborate with October Mountain Financial Advisors, which has a long-standing strategic alliance with shared clients of Lee Bank.