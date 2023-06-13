Lee Bank opening new Pittsfield branch next week

PITTSFIELD — After more than a year of construction, Lee Bank is poised to open its new Pittsfield branch at the corner of South and Reed streets.
The full-service branch at 180 South St. will officially open June 20.
Construction on the new branch began in April 2022. The building was designed to enable relationship building and engagement with the community rather than serving solely as a place to support banking transactions, according to a news release.
Lee Bank originally expanded into Pittsfield in summer 2012 and has since maintained a branch at 75 North St.
Conversations regarding the evolving needs of the downtown community and how Lee Bank could make an impact led to the planning of this project. The bank created the building to be visually appealing.
"We sought to create a space that was a living, breathing representation of our core value and headline strategy: to be Berkshire County's premier relationship bank," said Lee Bank President Chuck Leach.
The new branch will include:
- A full-service branch with personal, commercial and mortgage bankers and the bank's financial wellness team.
- A multipurpose community space available for reservation.
- A "mixed-use” space that includes apartments on the upper floors and designated outdoor areas for use by community groups and residential tenants.
- Bilingual banking services that are available by appointment.
- Drive up service and drive up with ATM service.
- Free customer parking.