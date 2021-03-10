LEE — For the 12th straight year, the Lee Chamber of Commerce will award each of two graduating high school seniors academic grants of $1,000 to be applied to the cost of continuing education after high school.
These grants are awarded yearly to student graduates who live in Lee and plan on attending a college or trade school. Students do not need to attend Lee High School to be eligible for the grant. Lee residents who attend other local schools may also apply.
To qualify for the Marie Toole Academic Scholar Award a student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or greater. Athletes may apply for the 2021 Joe Sorrentino Scholar/Athlete Award if he/she demonstrates athletic and sportsmanship accomplishments, and has maintained a GPA of 3.0 or greater.
The deadline for submitting applications is April 27. Applications must also be postmarked no later than April 27. They must be accompanied by a recommendation letter and a personal essay. The grants will be announced on May 10.
Applications can be delivered to the high school guidance department or mailed to the Lee Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 345, Lee MA 01238. Information: director@leechamber.org.