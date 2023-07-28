Here's how Len Bean went from a kid listening to a transistor radio under his covers at night to news director at WBRK AM and FM

PITTSFIELD — Some people know exactly what they want to do professionally before they become adults. Len Bean is one of them.
The news director at WBRK AM and FM in Pittsfield, Bean fell in love with radio while growing up in Pittsfield and turned that romance into a career. He's worked at WBRK AM and FM in Pittsfield in various capacities for over 40 years, and at age 59, shows no signs of slowing down.
We talked to Bean recently about his love for his profession and where it comes from.
Q: How long have you been involved in radio?
A: I started here at WBRK when I was 17 years old in 1980. I started part-time.
Q: What did you find so interesting about radio?
A: I'm not sure I can give you a distinctive answer to that. All I know is it was always what I wanted to do. When I was a little kid I had a little transistor radio I would put under my covers at night so my parents wouldn't hear me and turn the dials to different stations across the country. My favorite at the time was WOWO out of Fort Wayne, Ind. I was fascinated by it, the theatre of the mind. What did this guy look like? What did the station look like? It just really piqued my curiosity.
I like to tell the story that when I was in sixth grade at Dawes Elementary School a lot of the students were saying that they wanted to hear music during lunch time. We started a, how do I want to put it, not short circuit, but an in-house radio station during lunch. So for an hour during lunchtime, we'd have a turntable hooked up to the PA system and we'd play like 45s and if there were any announcements we'd make announcements. That was it, sixth grade. That's all I wanted to do in life.
Q: How did things progress when you were a teenager
A: When I was going to BCC I didn't know there was such a thing at WTBR (WTBR-FM 89.7, Pittsfield Community Radio). I went to PHS and WTBR was at Taconic so I heard about it when I went to BCC. So I started at Taconic radio. I was fortunate enough to work with Bob Cooper, who had worked at some major markets around the Northeast. He became like a mentor as far as programming and music and stuff like that. Shortly after that they were looking for somebody to do a jazz show here at WBRK on Sunday nights. At the time I was doing a jazz show at WTBR basically because nobody else wanted to do it. I got familiar with the music. So I started here doing the jazz show on Sunday nights. Everything led from there.
Q: What do you like about working in radio?
A: For me, it incorporates so many of the things that I love. I love music. I love to write. I can be creative creating commercials or radio programs. And just the theatrics of radio. When I first started going to college I was a drama major (Bean also went to the former North Adams State College). I think it satisfies my creative side and my intellectual side.
Q: So you majored in drama. Did you originally want to be an actor?
A: Well, yeah. I thought I might want to be an actor or do something behind the scenes. I studied drama for awhile. Then I switched. I kind of realized drama wasn't for me.
Q: WBRK is the only locally owned radio station in the Berkshires. How do you stay relevant in that way, with so much outside competition? How do you keep things fresh?
A: Yeah, it's hard. Local stations, I think, have always been considered the voice of the community, what newspapers are. I think radio stations that are local engage the listener more. It becomes more of an interactive experience between the listener and the station. I think when you're a conglomerate you lose that personal touch. I think people actually ... they sense that.
We try to adapt to the times the best we can. But think about the conglomerate stations. Nothing is really produced locally. They have some local people who work there but most of the programming, musical decisions, they're all made at a corporate level. So it can't taken into consideration what is needed or wanted locally.
Q: Is radio's future dire?
A: I do think that radio will make a comeback. Look at albums. I remember when compact discs came out. It was that's it now we're never going to play albums again. But look at it now. Now everybody's on the vinyl train. You're paying $50 for a record I paid $9.95 for back in the day. But even bell-bottoms came back.
Q: How did you go from being a DJ to a newscaster?
A: We had two newsmen resign in consecutive fashion. They were really shorthanded. They knew that I had to write stories to go on the air, when I was on shift and something happened. So they knew I had the skills, the writing and the broadcasting skills to do it. So they asked me if I would be interested in news. I thought at the time that news provided a better long-term future for me in radio than just being a DJ because I saw the writing on the wall, how they were going to computer programming or voice tracking.
It was funny. Because I didn't work in news before I started, they handed me a stack of books covering everything from journalistic ethics to journalistic procedure even a book on First Amendment law. They said, 'learn this stuff first," and that's what I did. I started to utilize a lot of the things that I learned. It was like a crash course, I guess.
Q: Did you enjoy being a talk show host?'
A: I did enjoy it. But in order to do that job properly it has be your only job.
Q: Have you ever thought about working for a bigger station that's owned by a conglomerate?
A: Not necessarily. I've gotten job offers in other area of the country, But I love it here. I love the Berkshires. I'm fortunate enough to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world with world class art and culture. I believe you should grow where you were planted. I don't want to leave. This is where my family is.
Q: I listen to the 1340 Club show that you do Saturday and Sunday mornings. You play everything from big band music to soul music to surf music to the Grateful Dead. How did you come up with the idea for that?
A: This is an interesting story. We had an old-timer here called Alan Baver. He worked at WBRK in the early 1950s when it was still over at Bank Row. Old radio guys they just never get out of it even after they retire. They're still involved in radio. Once it's in your blood you always come back. I'm sorry, what was your original question?
Oh, the 1340 Club. So Alan Baver wanted to do a show basically that was the 1340 Club format. There was a musical format then called Music of Your Life that was Sinatra, Bobby Darin. That format failed and it died. It became like a joke in the industry. When Alan Baver told the program director at the time that he wanted to do a show like that, he said, "no you can't do a show like that because it's been proven that people don't want that type of show." I did Sunday mornings at the time. We did religious programming and we had space and time between religious programming and I wanted to fill it. I didn't think it was appropriate to put pop music on between religious programming.
So I started playing big band classics for like a half an hour at a time in between our religious programming. And people loved it. Sponsors actually wanted to sponsor it even though it wasn't actually a show yet. So that's what made them realize there was an interest and a market for that. They gave Alan Baver permission to do that kind of a show. When he passed away, I took it over.
Q: You mentioned that old radio guys can't seem to break away from radio. Are you going to be one of them?
A: Yup. I plan to be on radio in some form until the day I die. It's a vocation. It's what I do. It's part of who I am.
.