Lenco Armored Vehicles to help Berkshire Veterans Outreach Center develop new website

PITTSFIELD — Lenco Armored Vehicles has partnered with the Berkshire Veterans Outreach Center to help the organization launch a new website.
The site will serve as a new way for local veterans to access the services they need — with an emphasis on suicide prevention and post-traumatic stress disorder awareness.
Donated by Lenco Armored Vehicles and built by Brick House Web Design, the new site will meet veterans and their families where they are and help ease concerns about taking the first steps to reach out for assistance, according to a news release. With clear information and approachable resources, the site will encourage local veterans to access the center’s free services and understand what options are available to them.
Information: Berkshireveterans.com.