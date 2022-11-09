PITTSFIELD — Lenco Armored Vehicles will host a community open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at its plant in the Stearnsville Industrial Park on West Housatonic Street
The event will feature guided tours of Lenco’s primary fabrication, chassis modification, autobody, and automotive electrical production lines located throughout 140,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space.
Additional activities and exhibits will include a Touch-A-Truck section, a display of armored glass and steel tested against different ballistic rounds, and a BearCat photo booth. There also will be expert-led demonstrations of custom-engineered BearCat 3D models as well as custom-built paperless Quality Control software. Light refreshments will be served.
“It’s a great opportunity, the first time in almost 42 years actually, for people to get an up-close look at how an armored tactical vehicle is designed, manufactured, and inspected,” said Lenco’s General Manager Kristin Light.
Register on Lenco’s website at LencoArmor.com/OpenHouse or in-person at the event.