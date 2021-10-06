LENOX — The owner of a popular pub-style restaurant in Lee is proposing to build a brewpub on a wooded Pittsfield Road parcel.
Robert Trask, whose company, Antinomy Brewing LLC, operates 51 Park Restaurant & Tavern in Lee, has submitted his Lenox Brewpub plans to the Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals. The board is expected to begin its review of the project Oct. 20.
The undeveloped land, owned by Forty Acres and A Mule LLC and managed by Cynthia K. Curme, is on the east side of Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20), opposite Lime Kiln Road. It’s just south of the Trattoria il Vesuvio restaurant and north of the former Days Inn motel, now undergoing renovation.
An adjacent parcel, also owned by Forty Acres and A Mule, contains the historic Dormers mansion, built in 1868 and still used as a private residence.
The 5,000-square-foot brewpub would employ an estimated 20 full-time and 10 part-time workers during high season.
Key points of the special permit application submitted to the ZBA by Trask, who was not immediately available for comment:
• The project, with 832 feet of frontage on 40 acres in the commercial C-3A zoning district, is for a 114 indoor-seat pub with a full-service bar, plus 50 seats for seasonal outdoor dining, a 69-space parking area and an access road/driveway off Pittsfield Road. The site would be well-screened on all sides, retaining large areas of wooded open space.
• The parking lot in front of the proposed building would be landscaped and screened from Pittsfield Road, as required by zoning regulations.
• With a new curb cut from the northbound travel lane of the state highway, the proposed facility would be accessed by a 20-foot-wide paved road, about 900 feet long, with no more than a 10-foot slope. The brewpub would have a drop-off lane and handicap parking.
• A traffic impact report by the Fuss & O’Neill civil and environmental engineering firm based in Springfield calls for a right-hand and left-hand turning lane to exit the restaurant. Repainting of the turning lanes on Route 7/20 would provide “adequate maneuvering into the site,” the report states. All work related to the new curb cut and entrance, as well as a proposed left-turn lane for southbound traffic entering from the state highway, would require state Department of Transportation approval.
• A permit will be sought from the Conservation Commission, since a small portion of the project will be in a buffer zone adjoining an area subject to the Wetlands Protection Act.
• Lighting would be downward directional and shielded to prevent off-site impact and to conform with the town’s lighting requirements.
The application’s community impact section states that “currently, there are no similar businesses in Lenox. Discussions with Lenox residents and officials have been very positive with the respect to the addition of a Brewpub, and the facility services a community need.”
Also, the application states, the project retains the majority of the property as wooded open space available for passive recreation, and it includes large wooded buffers to the mostly commercial neighbors.
Site work would be performed by Foresight Land Services of Pittsfield.
The nearest residential area is the Twelve Oaks condominium development on Highcrest Road.
The project is on the ZBA agenda for 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Detailed documents and site plans are available on the Zoning Board page at townoflenox.com.