LENOX — For motorists who prefer a full-service gas station so they can ask an attendant to “fill it up, please,” it’s the end of an era in the downtown historic village.

Hoff’s Sunoco has closed after the sale of the site — it has been a gas station since 1929 — to Chucky’s LLC, a regional chain that plans to renovate the deteriorated facility into a modern convenience store called Sam’s Food.

There will be fuel for vehicles, but the two filling islands with four pumps will be self-service.

Shanlen Realty LLC, operated by the Hoff family, sold the 90 Main Street site to Chucky’s for $300,000, said Anthony Caropreso of MacCaro Real Estate in Lee, which handled the transaction. Hoff’s towing service, which is a AAA-contract facility, is being relocated to a site to be determined.

The new owners, Zameer Alhaq and Naveed Asif, operate six convenience stores in western New England, including at 730 East St. in Pittsfield. They were not available for comment.

They hope to complete the renovation as soon as possible, potentially by year’s end, said Caropreso. Once the pumps are converted to self-service, they will remain open for the convenience of motorists during the renovation project, he pointed out.

After an application for a building permit is completed, submitted to Town Hall and approved, a request for proposals would go out to potential contractors.

The fuel will be supplied by Gulf Oil. New pumps and a new canopy are part of the renovation.

New piping for the self-service pumps needs approval by the state Fire Marshal’s Office, said Ron Fortune of Consulting & Design LLC in Lee. The company handles engineering, consulting and special permitting for the petroleum and convenience store industry.

New signage identifying Gulf as the fuel provider will be going up, Fortune noted.

Attorney Kenneth Ferris of Hashim & Spinola in Pittsfield, representing Chucky’s co-owners, said his clients are “very anxious to get this done, and they’re doing everything possible to get it moving.”

“They are invested in the community, and this project is a substantial investment in the town of Lenox,” Ferris pointed out. “It is going to make the building more aesthetically pleasing and will increase foot traffic on Main Street.”

The Historic District Commission voted 3-0 recently to approve a certificate of appropriateness for the project after a specific, non-simulated brick veneer for the exterior was submitted for review in order to harmonize the renovation project with the look of downtown Lenox. The commission gave preliminary approval in April, several weeks after the Zoning Board of Appeals voted 5-0 in favor of the project’s site plan and special permit.

“This will be a great addition to the town,” said ZBA Chairman Robert Fuster Jr. Zoning board member Albert Harper strongly endorsed the plan as meeting community needs, including the availability of gas downtown as well as the extended hours for the business.

Sam’s Food will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The convenience store will have a walk-in cooler, and will offer food items and beverages for take-out only, as well as sales of oil, antifreeze and other small items.

The Main Street site has hosted a filling station for 92 years. It became a full-service auto repair and towing facility after Glenn K. Hoff Sr. purchased it in 1977. His previous proposal for a convenience store conversion surfaced briefly in 2011, before being withdrawn. It reemerged after his death in 2018 and was reactivated in early 2020, after two previous setbacks.

Representing Laurie Hoff, Glenn K. Hoff’s widow, Pittsfield attorney Michael MacDonald has commented that ”the fact that she has found a responsible buyer who wants to do the right thing by the property and by the town provides her with the opportunity to extract herself from what has been, for her, an unfortunate situation.”