Lenox job fair connects nearly 100 job seekers with potential employers

LENOX — Matching 20 employers to the skills of nearly 100 job seekers: At Town Hall on Wednesday afternoon, it looked a lot like a form of speed dating.
The turnout was strong for the Chamber of Commerce’s first job fair, aimed at easing the hiring crunch affecting not only the hospitality industry and restaurants.
Also in hiring mode were several cultural organizations, retailers, health and wellness centers, a downtown food market, a health care services firm, a cannabis shop and one of the county’s leading home improvement companies.
“This has been a wonderful opportunity and it went really well,” said Elizabeth Aspenlieder, actor and director of underwriting sponsorships and special events for Shakespeare & Company. She pointed out that it was ideal for networking and strong collaboration — employers supported each other, sending applicants to and from each other’s booths.
“We had such a diverse group of people, teenagers, college-age students,” she commented, “people who’ve been in the workforce for many years and some people who’ve relocated here, looking for work.”
Aspenlieder said several positions matched well with the theater troupe’s job openings, which include tech director, sound supervisor and sound engineers. “There were some unexpected, very positive surprises,” she said.
At the Molari Employment & HealthCare Services table, Lee Rudin, Molari’s health care director, said she found some part-time candidates looking for flexibility in their work schedules. She was aiming to fill at least 20 openings for personal care attendants, home care aides and homemakers, while the employment services division of the company had 30-plus openings countywide.
“We found some interesting candidates,” Rudin noted, especially for the employment services side, which matches applicants to companies looking to hire. “I was pleasantly surprised at the number of candidates, and I think the Chamber should do it again.”
“A lot of people are looking for jobs, I’m very impressed with the turnout, many qualified candidates,” Whitney Asher said. He owns the downtown Brava and Ombra restaurants and also is president of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce. Asher gathered seven names of potential employees for his businesses, several with relevant experience.
Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health‘s Talent and Recruitment Specialist Erica Sewell was hoping to fill up to 28 mostly year-round positions and she connected with 15 potential employees. “The fair definitely met my expectations,” she said.
Marking 42 years as a prime retail destination in downtown Lenox, Purple Plume owner Judie Culver called the fair “a wonderful, uplifting event, very well-attended.” Seeking to hire four staffers and offering part- or full-time work, she acknowledged that hiring has been a challenge since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.
“There are very few people out there looking for jobs,” Culver pointed out. “It’s a win-win, people came out, I didn’t know they were looking, and they didn’t know I was hiring.”
“We’re very pleased with the 25 people we’ve seen today and the resumes we’ve received,” said Holly Coleman, director of human resources for the Norman Rockwell Museum. “We have quite a few jobs, eight positions total. The other job fairs I’ve been to have not had this many people, so I’m very happy to be here.”
The Chamber’s Executive Director Jennifer Nacht acknowledged some concerns because several other recent job fair-type events were not very well-attended.
“We’re very pleased, it was very successful, with something for everybody,” Nacht said, adding that the Chamber’s fair will be an annual event, for sure.