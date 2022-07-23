BCAC's Deborah Leonczyk recognized as a Commonwealth Heroine

PITTSFIELD — Deborah Leonczyk, the executive director of Berkshire Community Action Council, has been recognized by the Massachusetts Commission of Women as a Commonwealth Heroine. She was nominated for the honor by state Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru.
Leonczyk was honored as part of the 2022 class of Commonwealth Heroines at the 19th annual Celebration of Commonwealth Heroines luncheon in Boston last month.
Mark nominated Leonczyk as a woman within his district who performs unheralded acts daily that make our homes, our neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live. BCAC is Berkshire County’s federally designated anti-poverty agency.
Leonczyk, who lives in Huntington, has led the agency since December 2011.