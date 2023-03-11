Leveling the playing field. Berkshire performing arts centers receive state funding to offset revenues generated by casinos

PITTSFIELD — Because casinos have plenty of cash to spend on attracting popular entertainers, the Massachusetts Cultural Council this year is supplementing Berkshire cultural centers’ talent-booking budgets.
Six local centers are among 43 in the state that have received a combined $3.7 million from the MCC’s fiscal 2023 Gaming Mitigation program. The council administers the gaming-mitigation program at the direction of the state Legislature.
Under the state’s expanded gaming act, 2 percent of all casino tax revenues are set aside each year to provide money to preserve the state’s nonprofits’ and municipal performing arts centers’ ability to compete with resort-style casinos for touring artists.
The six performing-arts centers in the Berkshires received a combined $434,400 from the gaming-mitigation program. Of that total, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, whose summer home is Tanglewood in Lenox, received $250,000.
In addition to its summer schedule, the BSO runs a popular artists series at Tanglewood. The BSO’s summer performances take place in July and August, and this year’s seven popular artists’ performances occur before the symphony’s schedule begins and after it ends. This year’s popular artist series includes well-known national acts including the Steve Miller Band; Bruce Hornsby; Robert Plant and Alison Kraus; James Taylor; and Train.
Miller and Hornsby are on the same bill, and Taylor is giving two performances. The seventh show is a live performance of National Public Radio’s popular “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me” program, which kicks off the series on June 22.
The grant awards, which range from $5,000 to $250,000, are based on a formula that takes into account the percentage of touring-artists performances hosted by the recipient, and the fees paid to those artists.
As a result, cultural council spokeswoman Ann Petruccelli Moon said, “[O]rganizations that pay more and feature a higher percentage of eligible touring shows and artists receive more funding.”
Nonprofits and municipal performing arts centers are at a disadvantage in booking national and international acts because resort-style casinos can cover increasing talent fees, as well as offer luxury housing for the artists themselves, according to the council. That means noncasino show sites can be priced out of the touring market, even with acts they previously have hosted.
The trend was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing economic losses throughout the state’s arts and cultural sector, especially to the Berkshire performing arts centers that, in most cases, didn’t begin offering regular programming again until last summer.
After the BSO, the recipients who received the next highest amounts of funding are Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival ($74,400) and the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center ($68,700). Berkshire Theatre Group received $26,600, Williamstown Theater Festival got $7,900 and Barrington Stage Company received $5,600.
Unlike the BSO, Jacob’s Pillow and the Mahaiwe don’t book the kind of national acts that casinos typically pursue.
“It is not a requirement of the program that the touring shows and artists booked by an organization have previously played at casinos,” Petruccelli Moon said. “Our guidelines define a touring show and artist as an independent entity being presented as a guest at the organization.”
Touring artists featured in a piece produced by the applying organization are labeled independent entities only if they are considered headliners with name recognition used as a marketing tool, she said. They must also meet two of the three following criteria: appear on an artist roster; have performed in at least three states, including Massachusetts, within the last three years; and have established artist representation.
Establishing those criteria, Petruccelli Moon said, came after the MCC listened to sources throughout the state concerning how to identify what performers were “independent entitites.” She added that the criteria “were established to refine the program and to more specifically encompass the types of bookings that organizations could be in direct competition with casinos for.”