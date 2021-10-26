NORTH ADAMS — Small-business accelerator Lever has expanded its series of business challenge events to Vermont, with the Bennington Intrapreneur Challenge. The challenge will award $25,000 to an established business in Bennington County in Vermont with an innovative idea to grow revenue.
The challenge is open to any Bennington County company with less than $500,000 in annual revenue; proposed innovations must be aimed at growing revenue, not reducing costs.
The application deadline is Nov. 19. To apply, visit leverinc.org/bennington-intrapreneur-challenge-2021.