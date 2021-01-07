NORTH ADAMS — Small-business accelerator Lever and the The Innovation Institute at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative are seeking state innovators to compete in the fourth and final event in the COVID-19 Intrapreneur Challenge Series, which began last year.
The COVID “ConnectTech Challenge” will focus on entrepreneurs and startups developing and growing COVID-inspired innovations that have the potential to spark economic recovery and strengthen the flow of goods and information.
Contestants will participate in a six-week acceleration program to develop and grow their products. The event culminates with a pitch-style contest April 9 in front of a panel of judges.
The winner of the challenge will receive $40,000 and the runner-up $10,000.
Massachusetts-based companies that are less than two years old, have less than $500,000 in annual revenue and that are developing products or services that focus on connection technologies are eligible to apply.
Applications are due by Feb. 19. The finalists will be selected by Feb. 26. Information/applications: innovation.masstech.org/challenge.