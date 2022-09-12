Lever extends application deadline for Berkshire Sustainability Challenge

NORTH ADAMS — Small business accelerator Lever Inc. has extended the application deadline for its Berkshire Sustainability Challenge to Sept. 19.
The Berkshire Sustainability Challenge is a competition that will award a $40,000 innovation grant to the top clean-tech startup. Those selected as finalists will receive a $3,500 scholarship provided by MassCEC.*
The winner of the innovation grant will be incubated at Lever for four months at no cost. Lever will provide access to top leaders within the clean energy industry as mentors, one-on-one coaching, and customized workshops.
Information: www.leverinc.org or contact Elizabeth Nelson at enelson@leverinc.org.