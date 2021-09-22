NORTH ADAMS —Bolstered by a $60,000 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, small business accelerator Lever is launching its second Mohawk Trail Entrepreneurship Challenge this month.
The MTEC is seeking forestry-based and wood-using startups, excluding businesses focused on wood-based fuels. The challenge is limited to eight companies, but entrepreneurs or businesses from all 16 Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership towns, which include North Adams, Adams, and Clarksburg, are eligible to apply. Applicants must be less than a year old, earn no more than $500,000 in revenue and incorporate resilience to climate change. Applications/information: www.leverinc.org.
.