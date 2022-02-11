NORTH ADAMS — Small-business accelerator Lever is offering a $1,500 stipend subsidy to help employers hire interns from its Internship Preparation Program.
The I2P2 program offers job- and internship-application help to college students from populations under-represented in the Berkshire workforce. More than 20 students are participating in the program this year.
Lever’s Berkshire Interns program lists internships, markets them to 150 colleges and collects resumes for employers to review, free of charge. To date, it has helped fill 98 internships at 27 Berkshire companies.
Information: berkshireinterns.org or email info@berkshireinterns.org.