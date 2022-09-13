Lever, MLSC, holding Western Mass. Health Technology Challenge

NORTH ADAMS — Applications are being accepted for the Western Massachusetts Health Technology Challenge.
The project is run by Lever Inc. and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.
The challenge, open to health technology startups in the four counties of Western Massachusetts, will award $50,000 to the firm that presents the most "scalable and investable" health care products.
The runner-up will receive $25,000. The challenge's final event will take place at the Institute for Applied Life Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
The challenge is a three-year partnership with Lever and the life sciences center that will provide funding in 2023 and 2024.
The center also funded Lever’s Health Technology Challenges in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Since then, the 22 companies that participated have raised $17 million in funding and created at least 40 jobs in Western Massachusetts.
In collaboration, the UMass institute and Berkshire Innovation Center have offered additional resources.
More information about the challenge can be found on the application page at tinyurl.com/5au2xncm.