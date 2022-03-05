Library names Lynch development director

LENOX — Maria Lynch has been appointed development director of the Lenox Library Association by the organization’s board of trustees.
This key position will play a critical role in fulfilling the association’s mission of supporting the Lenox Library through fundraising efforts required to underwrite the library’s many programs and material collections.
Lynch previously held several positions at the Stockbridge Library Museum & Archives, including marketing coordinator, interim co-director, and most recently development and marketing associate.
During her time in Stockbridge, she led the research and implementation of new donor software, as well as refreshed the fundraising efforts through annual appeals, events and grants. Lynch’s early career background includes public relations, development, and marketing and sales for large retail corporations.