NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family & Individual Resources has undergone a successful review by the Office of Quality Enhancement that has led to a continued two-year licensing and certification for BFAIR’s residential, individual home support, and day and employment services. The Office of Quality Enhancement is part of the state’s Department of Developmental Services.
“I am very pleased with the findings of the Department of Developmental Services Office of Quality Enhancement Team’s recent survey of BFAIR’s programs and services,” said Rich Weisenflue, BFAIR’s CEO.
“I consider OQE’s survey a very important measure of the quality of BFAIR services and therefore a two-year license is an outstanding outcome. Every BFAIR member of our team should be extremely proud as the high quality of our services is directly attributable to the hard work of each one of our employees.”