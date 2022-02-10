Lift Bistropub, a new restaurant and pub at Bousquet Mountain, opens for business

PITTSFIELD — Lift Bistropub, a new full-service bar and restaurant at Bousquet Mountain, officially opened for business on Thursday.
Located on the second floor of the ski area's new lodge, the bar and restaurant's menu features everything from quick snacks to dinners and desserts. Soups, salads, flatbreads and a specialty flatbread of the day will round out the menu along with an assortment of cocktails, wines and local beers.
Lift Bistropub will be open year-round and will offer both indoor and outdoor seating.
“It’s an exciting season at Bousquet Mountain as all amenities are now open,” General Manager Kevin McMillan said in a news release. “We want this to be a year-round go-to place for locals to ski, tube, and recreate as well as for visitors looking to find outdoor fun in the Berkshires. The new restaurant will be a terrific place to see Bousquet Mountain in all seasons.”
Mill Town Capital of Pittsfield bought Bousquet for $1.07 million in 2020 and has given the ski area on Dan Fox Drive an $11 million makeover, which includes the construction of the new ski lodge.