Liliana Atanacio appointed after-school educator at Flying Cloud Institute

GREAT BARRINGTON — Liliana Atanacio has joined Flying Cloud Institute as an after-school science and art educator.
In this role, she will lead after-school girls science clubs and MakerSpaces, as well as in-school residencies, and work with the institute's team to inspire the next generation of artists and engineers.
Atanacio holds an associate of science in engineering degree from Berkshire Community College and has completed Arduino and coding coursework at Mount Holyoke College. She is bilingual in English and Spanish and serves as co-president and founder of Latinas413, a nonprofit organization that advocates for Latinas representation.
In 2016, Liliana participated in the first community college hackathon in Massachusetts with Major League Hacking and BCC. She has also served as a maintenance technician for Global Foundries, a semiconductor company, in Malta, N.Y., where she optimized and maximized tool utilization through automation and inventory planning systems.