Lilley, Mattingly join Workforce Board

PITTSFIELD — Rebecca Lilley has joined the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board as office executive, while Paul Mattingly has been named manager of industry relations.
In her role, Lilley will be managing all aspects of the office and accounting functions of the board, provide human resources and coordinate staff training. She will also be responsible for database management, document control and regulatory compliance. Lilley previously served as general manager of 33Main and worked as the assistant town clerk/collector for the town of Great Barrington.
In his role, Mattingly will be engaging employers throughout Berkshire County to define their workforce needs and assist with recruitment and retention strategies. He will also oversee the Berkshire Skill’s Cabinet and leading industry advisory committees to identify retention and recruitment strategies, funding strategies and training opportunities, and will lead the Market Maker initiative for the Berkshires.
Mattingly previously served as the director of workforce development — advanced manufacturing at Berkshire Community College, and assisted in facilitating manufacturing training at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction. Mattingly holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Central Connecticut State University.