LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Lime Rock Park has formed a partnership with The Piston Foundation, of Greenwich, Conn., that will provide both parties with an active role in providing automotive career opportunities for men and women who want to learn and practice the skilled trades needed by the car enthusiast community.
The Piston Foundation is an independent, national automotive charity created to provide postsecondary educational opportunities and funding to students interested in pursuing hands-on careers in the automotive arena.
Information: PistonFoundation.org; limerock.com.