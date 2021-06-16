LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Lime Rock Park recently entered into a long-term partnership with European car parts online retailer, FCP Euro. The partnership will create in-person and digital opportunities for both organizations to increase brand awareness and customer reach.
As the “Official Auto Parts Supplier” of Lime Rock Park, the partnership will also include two new facility additions supported by FCP Euro to the park’s 400-acre motorsports and entertainment campus in Lakeville, Conn. FCP Euro is headquartered in Milford, Conn.
The 10-year agreement is the first strategic initiative to be announced by Lime Rock Park’s new ownership group, led by general partners Charles Mallory, Dicky Riegel, and Bill Rueckert along with a group of private investors