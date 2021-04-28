LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Lime Rock Park recently announced a new ownership structure that will place the facility under new leadership for the first time in 37 years.
Lime Rock Park Group LLC has acquired the auto racing facility from former owner Skip Barber. The purchase price has not been disclosed.
The group’s general partners, Charles Mallory, Dicky Riegel and Bill Rueckert, along with a group of private investors, are the new owners. The investors include seasoned motorsports luminaries and automotive entities.
Riegel, the former president and CEO of Airstream Inc. and COO of Thor Industries, will serve as Lime Rock Park’s new CEO. Barber will remain a significant investor in the new ownership group, and will serve on the management committee.