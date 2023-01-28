Literacy Network of South Berkshire promotes Miguel Silva to director of tutoring

LEE — Miguel Silva has been promoted to director of tutoring at the Literacy Network of South Berkshire.
Silva, who joined LitNet in 2021, formerly served as the organization’s learner liaison.
In his new role, under the direction of Executive Director Leigh Doherty, Silva will oversee the enrollment of all new tutors and will serve as support for LitNet’s existing 140 plus volunteer tutors.
He will retain his responsibilities as also being the point of contact for LitNet’s 160 active learners, the majority of whom are immigrants seeking English language instruction.
Silva, a native of Colombia who moved to the Berkshires at age 10, taught Spanish at Berkshire Country Day School before joining LitNet. He is certified in teaching English to speakers of other language.