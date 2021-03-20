LEE — Amanda Giracca and Miguel Silva have joined the Literacy Network of South Berkshire as development and communications associate and learner liaison, respectively.
Giracca, a Berkshire County native, is a writer and former writing professor who most recently taught at SUNY-Albany. She has been a volunteer tutor for LitNet, and served as an intern for the organization’s annual appeal starting last fall.
Silva, who came to the Berkshires at age 10 from Bogota, Colombia, teaches Spanish at Berkshire Country Day School. The newly created role of learner liaison is tasked with improving outreach between the organization’s staff and largely Latinx immigrant learners.