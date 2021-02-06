LEE — Terry Cooper and Leslie A. Shatz have been elected to the board of directors of Literacy Network of South Berkshire.
Cooper is a graduate of Bank Street College of Education. She had been a third grade teacher in New York City and worked for several educational publishers before becoming editor in chief and then publisher of Professional Books at Scholastic.
She retired from Scholastic after 20 years and became certified to teach English as a second language.
Schatz, who also is retired, briefly served as a high school history teacher, then worked for two advertising/marketing agencies in Springfield before becoming the director of development and marketing at the Community Music School of Springfield. She relocated to the Berkshires with her husband in 2000, worked as a marketing and public relations consultant for two Berkshire-based galleries, then joined the development staff of the Norman Rockwell Museum.