LitNet opens Susan Weintraub Tutor Resource Center in Lee

LEE — The Literacy Network of South Berkshire recently opened the Susan Weintraub Tutor Resource Center at the organization’s headquarters at 32 Park St.
This center will serve as an optional gathering and working space for LitNet tutors and learners as well as the LitNet staff home base.
Weintraub, who died on Feb. 19, was a longtime LitNet tutor and supporter as well as a board member for 11 years. The Tutor Resource Center in Weintraub’s memory has been made possible by the Susan Weintraub Memorial Fund.