Local agencies receive funding to combat violence against women
The Adams and Pittsfield police departments, along with the Elizabeth Freeman Center have received funding from the Violence Against Women Act Grant program, according to the Baker-Polito Administration.
Elizabeth Freeman Center received $60,300 from the program, the Pittsfield Police Department received $53,009 and Adams Police $29,352. A total of $2.74 million was received by 44 state law enforcement, criminal justice and victim services organizations across the state.