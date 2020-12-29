The Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation of Agawam has granted awards of up to $2,500 to 70 Western Massachusetts farmers, including several from Berkshire County, who identified strategic and innovative infrastructure improvements for their farms.
Highlights among efforts to increase efficiency and product quality include:
• Reducing planting time with multi-row seeders;
• Haying 25 percent more fields with a hay tedder;
• Protecting plants from frost, deer and insect damage with row cover and netting;
• Reducing weeding time with the use of a weed mat;
• Easing arduous labor with a grain auger, a pallet stacker and a mobile milker handling two goats at once;
• Improving storage with coolers to ensure that ample supply is available to larger wholesale customers;
• Providing animal comfort and health monitoring with ventilation fans, a goat brush and a health thermometer.