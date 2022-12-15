Three Berkshire farm organizations receive grants to improve access for low-income residents

Three farm-related entities in the Berkshires are among 65 similar organizations across the state that have received more than a combined $95,000 in equipment grants from the Baker-Polito administration to expand local food access points for residents with low incomes across the commonwealth.
The Berkshire recipients are Forthill Farm and Roots Rising in Pittsfield, and Whitney’s Farm Market in Cheshire. The exact amount that each entity received was not disclosed.
This third round of awards provided equipment at no cost to direct-marketing farms and farmers markets to facilitate the acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at mobile markets.