Twenty farms in Berkshire County and eastern New York are among 74 similar enterprises from the greater western Massachusetts region that have received funds for infrastructure improvements from the Local Farmer Awards, an initiative launched in 2015 by the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation of Agawam and Big Y Foods of Springfield.
Each recipient received $2,500. The total amount of the grants is $165,500, which puts the project over the million-dollar milestone for the first time. Over the past eight years, more than 470 grants have been made to farmers in western Massachusetts and the Berkshires. The grants help sustain projects that are related to growing, harvesting and processing