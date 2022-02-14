WESTWOOD — There still is pain at the pump for Berkshire County and state motorists this week, as gas prices continued their upward trend.
The average gas price in Berkshire County remained the highest in Western Massachusetts, rising 2 cents, to $3.48 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast. The average gas price in Massachusetts rose 5 cents this week, to $3.49 per gallon, 1 cent lower than the national average, which jumped 4 cents this week.
The state average has jumped 10 cents during the past two weeks, and the Berkshire average has gone up 8 cents during the past three weeks.
In Massachusetts, the average price in the Berkshires trails only Nantucket ($4.71), Dukes ($4.28), Suffolk ($3.61), Barnstable ($3.55) and Essex ($3.49) among the state’s 14 counties.
In Western Massachusetts, the average price in the Berkshires is 2 cents higher than in Hampshire County, 4 cents higher than in Franklin County and 8 cents higher than in Hampden County, which has the lowest price in the state.