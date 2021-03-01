PEABODY — The sales of single-family homes in Berkshire County retained the momentum in January that they picked up last year, as they increased 20 percent on a year-over-year basis, according to the Warren Group of Peabody, which tracks state real estate transactions.
A total of 126 homes were sold in January, compared with 105 during the same month last year. The median sales price rose 4.4 percent year over year last month, from $225,000 to $234,950.
Condominium sales in the Berkshires soared on a year-over-year basis in January, as 19 were sold, compared with six in January 2020, an increase of over 200 percent. The median sale price dropped 13.8 percent, from $150,750 to $130,000.