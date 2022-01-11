NORTH ADAMS — Old Mill Road Media, of Arlington, Vt., the publisher of Berkshire Magazine, is one of five finalists selected to compete for the $25,000 first-place prize in the Bennington County Intrapreneur Challenge being held by small-business accelerator Lever. The winner will be announced after the final pitch competition in March.
This new program is designed to help existing companies use the tools of entrepreneurship to create new, innovative products and services that will increase revenues and create jobs. The four other finalists are Grateful Dog Training, Star Wind Turbines, Authentic Designs and MSK Engineers.
All five finalists are located in Bennington County in Vermont.
Information: tinyurl.com/2p9eacyz.