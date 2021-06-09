CUMMINGTON — It Takes a Village of Cummington has been selected by the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network as a finalist for the 2021 Nonprofit Excellence Award for small nonprofits.
The winner will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony at 10 a.m. June 23.
The Nonprofit Excellence Award for small nonprofits recognizes a nonprofit organization with an annual budget of $250,000 or less.
It Takes a Village, founded in 2009, provides free postpartum and early parenting support to families with babies and young children living in the hilltowns of Western Massachusetts. It includes a home-visit program that covers 29 rural towns.