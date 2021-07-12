WESTWOOD — The state and local average for gas prices has risen 2 cents this week, to $3.02 per gallon, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average state price is 8 cents higher than a month ago and 89 cents more than at this time last year, but is 12 cents lower than the national average of $3.14.
“Peak summer driving season is in full swing as Americans hit the road to explore, and gas prices are not backing down,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “On average, motorists are paying almost a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”
The national gas price rose a penny from last week but is 7 cents higher than a month ago and 95 cents higher than last year.