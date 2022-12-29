WESTWOOD — Gas prices in Berkshire County and Massachusetts have continued to fall this week, although the decline is only slight.
Each fell 6 cents with the average price in the Berkshires now at $3.38 per gallon and the average state price a penny lower at $3.37, according to AAA Northeast.
The national average had fallen 2 cents to $3.10 as of Tuesday, but had risen an additional 3 cents Wednesday to $3.13.
The state price is 39 cents lower than a month ago, and 1 cent lower than at this time last year. As of Wednesday, the national price was 42 cents lower than a month ago, and 15 cents less than last year.
Berkshire County and Hampshire County each have the highest gas prices among the four counties of Western Massachusetts this week. The average price of gas is $3.24 in Franklin County and $3.22 in Hampden County
“Increasing supply and soft gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "Gasoline throughout the Northeast is now cheaper than the same time last year, which might have seemed unimaginable when prices peaked at record highs this past summer.”