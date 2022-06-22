WESTWOOD — The average gas prices in the state of Massachusetts and Berkshire County each fell five cents this week, with the state price dropping a whisker below the $5 per gallon mark.
The state price fell from $5.04 to $4.99, while the Berkshire price dropped from $4.99 to $4.94, according to AAA Northeast.
The state price is 26 cents higher than a month ago, and $2.04 higher than at this time last year. The average price in Massachusetts is also 3 cents higher than the national average, which also fell 5 cents this week to $4.96. The national price is 37 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.89 more than last year.
“Demand for gasoline has declined, perhaps in response to record-breaking high gas prices—and that has helped push down prices at the pump,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “This dip in demand, coupled with a drop in oil prices, has taken some of the steam out of surging gasoline prices. But consumers are still paying historically high prices.”